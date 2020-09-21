LATE PAYMENTS BY GOVERNMENT TO BE TACKLED BY NEW AGENCY

Lawyer and consultant, Christine Qunta has launched Pholosang Fee Facilitation Services (Pty) Ltd – a consultancy company whose sole objective is to tackle public sector institutions that pay their suppliers late or fail to pay them.
Website:www.feefacilitation.co.za
email:info@feefacilitation.co.za
