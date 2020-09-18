Profile Interview with Ilse Klink,

Ilse Klink, award-winning actor, singer and television personality best known for the role of Vanessa Booysens on the daily soap, Isidingo.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist