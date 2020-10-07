Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Creepy but cool ghost stories to kick off Halloween Month

On the Weird and Wonderful feature, we look at Creepy but cool ghost stories to kick off October, which is Halloween Month, with Mark Rose-Christie, South Africa's top illusionist, and celebrity paranormalist.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist