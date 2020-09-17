Africa at a Glance: The Nile dam row

For tonight’s Africa at a Glance we are joined by Prof Anthony Turton, Center for Environmental Management at the University of the Free State (UFS) on the Nile dam row story running through Egypt and Ethiopia.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist