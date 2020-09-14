Human Trafficking hits global headlines

With Human Trafficking trending across global headlines we are joined by Marcel van der Watt, National Freedom Network (NFN) Case Consultant | Global Resources Epicentre Against Trafficking (GREAT), Ex-Hawks Investigator and expert witness in trafficking matters with a PhD: University of South Africa | Department of Police Practice and Criminal Investigation Science and Major Margie Stafford, National Coordinator on Anti Human Trafficking for the Salvation Army on the frighting issues and statistics of this situation.







HOT LINE



24 Hours Trafficking Hot Line: 0800 222 777



Salvation Army help line: 08000 73728



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.