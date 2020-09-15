Legal Matters: Unfair Labor Law Issues Covid-19

In our Legal Matters we are joined by Anton van der Bijl, Head: Labour Law Services: Solidarity to focus on the ongoing plight for workers and unfair labor law issues as a result of Covid. Although this remains uncharted territory for employers and employees alike, where, when, and how can the law step in to protect employee rights?
https://solidariteit.co.za/
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist