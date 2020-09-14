International FASD Day: Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

For tonight’s Medical Matters we talk to Dr. Leana Olivier, Chief Executive Officer: Foundation for Alcohol Related Research (FARR), on fetal alcohol spectrum disorders with International FASD Day having taken place last week, 9th September 2020.
Contact Details:
Dr. Leana Olivier - Email: info@farrsa.org.za | Phone: 021-6862646
Alcoholics Anonymous: 021 418 0908
Al-Anon: 021 595 4517
SANCA: 021 945 4080
FASFacts: 023 342 700
www.farrsa.org.za
Facebook farr (foundation for alcohol related research)
