Man Torque: Sexuality VS Intimacy

For tonight’s Man Torque: The unspoken conversations between and for men we unpack the definition, understanding, perception and behavior behind sexuality, sex, intimacy, and love for men across all demographics, race, and gender identity.



Joined by Bongile Mkhumbeni, Entrepreneur, Business and life coach and Mankind project South Africa Member, Lenerd Louw, Coach, Speaker, and Author of ‘JUMP!’, and Phumlani Kango, Contributing Writer: MTV Shuga ¦ LGBTILP and Prep Advocate.



