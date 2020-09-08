SA's GDP plunges

Prof Andre Roux, Economist at the University of Stellenbosch Business School joins us to discuss South Africa’s GDP plunging 51% in the second quarter.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist