With a new corruption-busting unit proposed by National Prosecuting Authority head, Advocate Shamila Batohim, we talk to NPA National Spokesperson, Sipho Ngwema on why it must driven by prosecutors and housed in the NPA for a strengthened legislative framework.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist