Miss South Africa, Sasha-Lee Olivier-Woman's Day Special highlight

For a Woman's Day Special highlight, we are joined by Sasha-Lee Olivier, Miss South Africa who kicked off Woman’s Month by hosting conversations on the aftermath of trauma that is a result of gender-based violence and sexual abuse.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist