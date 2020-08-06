A new cooperative bank is in the works for Midrand and Aubrey spoke to the Chairperson of the Proposed Midrand Cooperative Bank, Boitumelo Kgomo on what the bank is all about and how it will work.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist