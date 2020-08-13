Suicide and Covid-19

For this weeks Conversations with Dr.Eve, we are joined once again by Dr. Marlene Wasserman to focus on suicide and Covid-19.



Reach out for support: Call SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)

To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,

Call: 011 234 4837

For a suicidal Emergency contact 0800 567 567

24hr Helpline 0800 456 789



