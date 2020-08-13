For this weeks Conversations with Dr.Eve, we are joined once again by Dr. Marlene Wasserman to focus on suicide and Covid-19.
Reach out for support: Call SADAG (South African Depression and Anxiety Group)
To contact a counsellor between 8am-8pm Monday to Sunday,
Call: 011 234 4837
For a suicidal Emergency contact 0800 567 567
24hr Helpline 0800 456 789
www.dreve.co.za/appointment
