Medical Matters: Women must make their own health a priority

Nutritional Consultant and Health & Wellness, Vanessa Ascencao and spoke about why women need to make their own mental, physical and nutritional health a priority and not to compromise their wellbeing.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist