Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows

For this week's Weird and Wonderful feature we are joined by Johann Van Loggerenberg, Former SARS Group Executive in Enforcement, Private Consultant and Author of Tobacco Wars: Inside the Spy Games and Dirty Tricks of Southern Africa's Cigarette Trade who has just published a new book: Cop Under Cover: My life in the shadows with drug lords, robbers and smugglers.



(Released Sep 2020 - Jonathan Ball Publishers)



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.