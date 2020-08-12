Stonehenge Mystery Finally Solved - July 2020

For tonight’s Weird and Wonderful feature we cross over to the UK joined once again by Mike Pitts, Archaeologist, Author and Editor of the British Archaeology: British Archaeology publication, on an exciting Stonehenge mystery solved just two weeks ago with the origin of the giant sarsen stones finally discovered with the help of a missing piece of the site, now returned after 60 years.



