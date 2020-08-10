For a more serious reflection and conversation around Woman's Day and Woman's Month, we chat to Prof Francis Pietersen, Chemical engineer and Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Free State, South Africa on A Tale of Two Pandemics: A vaccine for our gbv pandemic.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist