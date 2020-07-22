Financial Matters: Lack of disciple can lead to financial problems

On our Financial Matter feature, Investment Manager from Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli spoke about how lack of disciple leads to financial problems. This stems from our past week’s discussions about why most people want wealth, but very few will do what's necessary to create it as well as why some people believe that you can't acquire wealth.



