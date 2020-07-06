Will Gauteng be subjected to hard lockdown?

Guest: Vuyo Mhaga Spokesperson for the Premier David Makura, spoke about whether there will a hard lockdown or just a relook at certain regulations and which regulations will these be.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist