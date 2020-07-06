Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.



email: guy.richards@wits.ac.za



