Medical Matters: What we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 plus the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19

Guest: Prof. Guy Richards, Respected pulmonologist and intensivist, Emeritus Professor of Critical Care at Wits University, spoke about what we need to know for those vulnerable to Covid-19 + the various methods of treatment for all stages of Covid-19 - from at home lock down quarantine patients to those being hospitalized and how these methods are working or not.
email: guy.richards@wits.ac.za
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist