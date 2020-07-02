Africa At A Glance: Zimbabwe bond and currency and how they'll impact Zim in the long run

Guests: Dr Ross Harvey | Director at Good Governance Africa and Tendai Biti, Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister & the Vice President of the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa Party
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist