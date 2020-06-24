Change your mindset feature - "The one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution"

Then our Change your mindset feature we talk to Elanie Beckett, Ayurvedic Practitioner and Owner at Om My Soul Yogaveda, talking about the one constitution you should be paying attention to - your bodies constitution".
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist