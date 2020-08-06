Psychology Matter: Coping with COVID-19

Dr Dorianne Cara Weil, "Dr D", clinical and organizational psychologist | spoke to Aubrey about coping and navigating around COVID-19 and the emotions associated with the pandemic.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist