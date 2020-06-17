Advanced Level 3: Ramaphosa confirms seven major changes for SA

Guest: Professor Glenda Gray, Multiple award-winning internationally recognized scientist, medical doctor, and first female President and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), who is currently on the NDOH Ministerial Advisory Committee for COVID 19.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist