Psychology Matters: Learning how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19

Guest: Daniel Rabinowitz | Clinical Psychologist



Plot: Last we spoke to Dr. Rabinowitz, we focused on phobias, but this has become the new abnormal normal, as fear, anxiety and paralyzing depression set in for most South Africans considering the current situation.



We unpack and attempt to heal this tonight, having to learn how to live and emotionally navigate through #Covid-19.



