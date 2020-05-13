Reaction to President's speech on Coronavirus infections

Guest: Prof. Marc Mendelsohn, Professor of Infectious Diseases and Head of Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hosptial, University of Cape Town. Chair of the Clinicians Group of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19. Pre-COVID19- special field is mitigating antimicrobial resistance (superbugs)



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.