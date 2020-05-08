Profile Interview with Pastor Ray McCauley

PASTOR RAY McCAULEY - SENIOR PASTOR & FOUNDER
Ps Ray McCauley is the Founder and Senior Pastor of Rhema Bible Church North, as well as the President of Rhema Family Churches (RFC) and the International Federation of Christian Churches (IFCC).
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist