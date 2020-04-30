Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth | Resilience | Essentialism

Guest: Dr Jonathan D Moch | Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H
If you are suffering from depression, anxiety, panic attacks, phobias, despair, fatigue, relationship issues, loneliness, or burnout, the Lock down may be the ideal time to encounter the core of the problems and implement fundamental solutions.
Contact: jonathandmoch@gmail.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist