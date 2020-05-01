South Africans Doing Great Things - Stroop: Winning the journey into the rhino horn war

Guests: Susan Scott and Bonne de Bod, Directors, filmmakers, producers and researchers.
Local documentary takes international circuits by storm as it hit’s its 28th award – the SAFTA (South African Film and Television Awards) for ‘Best Natural History and Environmental Programme’ for the ground-breaking film: ‘Stroop – a journey into the rhino horn war’.
‘STROOP is available via on line streaing in 77 countries and in 4 languages (iTunes, Amazon Prime, GooglePlay, Vimeo on Demand)
www.sdbfilms.com
www.bonnedebod.co.za
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist