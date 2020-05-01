Profile Interview with Sello Maake-ka Ncube

Guest: Sello Maake-ka Ncube



Profile interview with local and internationally acclaimed actor and voice actor.



Sello Maake Ka-Ncube is one of South Africa's most esteemed actors and voice actors, having performed in theatre, film and television both in his native land, as well as in the United States, Britain, Canada and Europe.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.