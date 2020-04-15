Weird and Wonderful Wednesday: L. Ron Hubbard | Scientology

Puneet Dhamija, Managing Director | Curator and Sandra de Beer, Public Relations Officer for L. Ron Hubbard museum & Scientology Volunteer Ministers to explore L. Ron Hubbard's discoveries about the mind and spirit which gave birth to Scientology.
Contact L. Ron Hubbard House Joburg:
+27 110 540 540
+27 11 616 0457
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist