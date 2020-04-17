South Africans doing great things: Free #Stayhome schooling APP

Father-and-son team | Founders of WorksheetCloud, Dereck Marnewick, Chief Financial Officer | Dad and Adrian Marnewick, CEO | Son, build an app to help SA children access free online learning as a result of the Covid-19 Lockdown Stayhome schooling for this week's South Africans doing great things.



Just over a week since launch and nearly 1000 000 hits later for free online lessons, you can join too by visiting their website here: www.worksheetcloud.com/live



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.