Covid-19 and informal food traders

Siya Ntuthela, CEO of fintech firm, Zande, talking to us about government announced that Spaza shops and informal food traders are allowed to trade during lock-down the period.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist