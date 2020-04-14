Legal Matters - Processing Covid-19 Ters benefit

Teboho Maruping | UIF Commissioner at Department Of Labour
Contact Details:
Toll Free Number: 0800 843 843 or 0800 UIF UIF
Covid–19 Ters Benefit enquiries: 012 337 1997
Workers, companies and stakeholders are urged to follow @DeptofLabour and @UIFbenefits on Twitter and visitwww.labour.gov.za for regular updates.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist