Wednesday Weird and Wonderful World - Healing the Nation with Cindy Kruger

Cindy Kruger, psychic medium and host of Spirit on FOX Life on SABC3, Season 1 (Sunday evenings, at 19h30), joins Aubrey once again to 'heal a nation', as she delves into the afterlife connecting us to the Other Side for a lighter side to the week for our popular Wednesday's Weird and Wonderful World.
For events and Bookings go to: www.cindykrugerpsychicmedium.co.za or connect with her on facebook
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist