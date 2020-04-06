Medical Matters: Landmark Covid-19 trial

Prof. Helen Rees, Chairperson, South African Health Products Authority | the Head of the Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute and Chair of the WHO's immunization advisory group for Africa on enrolling patients in landmark South Africa Covid-19 trial.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist