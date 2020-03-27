South Africans doing Great Things with Ncumisa Adams

South Africans Doing Great Things with 31-year-old Ncumisa Adams, Medical Technician who started a pathology lab that is ready to test for Covid-19 in East London – months before Corona virus hit the globe.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist