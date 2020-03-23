Reaction to measures taken by President Ramaphosa to combat COVID-19

Dr. Atiya Mosam, Medical Doctor, a Public Health Medicine Specialist who also holds a Masters of Public Health (Policy and Management) and a Masters of Medicine (Community Health). She is a researcher at PRICELESS SA and an Executive Board Member of the Public Health Association of South Africa
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist