How will the Ministry of Small Business Development deal with informal traders?

Sarah Mokwebo | Chief of Staff & Act Media Liaison Officer for the Ministry of Small Business Development
website:www.dsbd.gov.za
email:info@dsbd.gov.za or sbdinfo@dsbd.go.za
Toll free no: 0860 663 7867
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist