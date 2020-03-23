Reaction to President Ramaphosa's Statement on measures to combat COVID-19

Dr. Leaza Jernberg who has a PhD in International Relations from Wits and has previously worked at the South African Institute of International Affairs, currently focusing on Cities and International Security talking to the Corona Virus national disaster (National disaster / security)
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist