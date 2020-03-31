Man Torque - 'Men in Cages'

“Man Torque” - Bi-monthly show special with Aubery Masango and the Man Kind Project. A global men’s movement, where we have the kind of conversations you have never had or heard before...with, for, and all about men.
Tonight, not escaping the #Covid -19 headlines, we look at the topic 'Men in Cages' as life turns inside out for South African homes in the Stay Home Lockdown, joined by Andrew Woodburn:Certified Co-Leader Mankind Project | CEO Amrop Woodburnmann, Mervin Colin Canham, Co-Leader candidate for the ManKind Project | Drug Addictions Counselor and Shaun Renton, Mankind Project Elder in the community | Sits on the National
Council
