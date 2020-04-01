Weird & Wonderful World with Ian Dobson and The Truth Seekers (Part Three)

We have touched on the variety of works Ian and the Truth-seekers are involved in from Aliens and Freemasonry to esoteric subjects such as the UFO phenomenon, conspiracy theories, ancient teachings, reincarnation, symbolism, eastern spiritualism, the occult and alternative medicine etc....



Tonight, continuing the conversation, we explore the discussion around The Awakening and “predictive programming”.



www.truthseekers.joburg



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.