The Psychology of Pandemics after the Covid-19 emergency

Dr Graeme Codrington, Scenario Planner and Futurist at TomorrowToday talking about the psychology of pandemics since the breakout of COVID-19 in South Africa and how to better respond to the situation.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist