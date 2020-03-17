Man Torque: Circumcision and the Initiation to be a man

Aubrey's bi-monthly show special, “Man Torque” aligned with the Man Kind Project - A global men’s movement, tonight, focusing on men and the issue of circumcision and initiation.
Joined by Kholokile Dlakiya, Center director for the Mankind Project Cape town Center and Lawrence Jacobson, Co-leader candidate: Mankind Project.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist