South Africans doing Great Things: #AnthemChallengeRSA

South Africans Doing Great Things with James Bassingthwaighter, Musical Director and Darren Hayward, Award winning Broadcast and Event director & creative on their #AnthemChallengeRSA collaboration that already boasts over 50 Performing Artists in a Sound the Call for South Africa to Come Together mass national anthem project to create hope through the Lock-down.
Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fySNIZ9WrHM)
Any South African can submit a video of themselves singing our national anthem in a performance that showcases the powerful spirit of our country, reflecting together on the anthem as a source of inspiration in this very complicated time.
To submit a video, simply click on the link http://bit.ly/AnthemChallengeRSA and follow the instructions for performance and uploading by midnight on Monday 6th April 2020.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist