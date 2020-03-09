Medical Monday: Aesthetics

Dr. Alastair Clark, International Cosmetic Dermatology and Aesthetic Expert
and trainer: Sandton Asthetics | Honorary lecturer at Wits Medical School | One of Twenty International Global Trainers on the business of beauty to medicine within aesthetic treatments + identifying credible practitioners and dealing with botched issues.
www.sandtonaesthetics.co.za
Tel no: 011 883 3116
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist