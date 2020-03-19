Psychological Matters - Relationships

In our Mental Health Corner with Leonard Carr, Clinical Psychologist to continue the conversation around surviving our relationships - and never has there been a better time to unpack this - both in our intimate relationships to our family, friends and society as a whole.
website: www.leornardcarr.com
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist