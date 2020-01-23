In our Psychology Corner with….

In our Mental Health Corner with…Dr Eugene Allers, Psychiatrist | Clinical Director at Glynnview Hospital | Board of PsychMg | Former president of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP), looking at the topic of ADHD in both Kids as well as Adults as we head into 2020.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist