Legal Corner

Doron Block, Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates on Mental health law: Predominantly administering the estates of those who are mentally unable to administer their own affairs
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Alec Riddle Certified Financial PlannerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bishop Geoff Davie, The Director of the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute and has written for The Daily Maverick on this topic |
Q7 Beckett, is an indigenous San community and Youth leader
Veruschka Dumeni, Young Namibian Activist