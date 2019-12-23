UCT Under Apartheid

Emeritus Professor Howard Phillips, graduate of UCT and London University who has taught in the Department of Historical Studies and the Department of Public Health at UCT on his new book: UCT Under Apartheid From Onset to Sit-In: 1948–1968 which draws on an extensive array of sources – written, oral and visual – this richly illustrated volume provides a a rounded social, intellectual, educational, cultural and political history of one of Africa’s foremost universities during the first phase of apartheid.



